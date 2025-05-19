Controversy Erupts Over India's Operation Sindoor: Allegations, Silence, and Accountability
The political battle intensifies as Rahul Gandhi demands transparency from EAM Jaishankar about Indian aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor. Union Minister Chouhan criticizes Gandhi for opposing PM Modi and the nation. Accusations and demands for accountability continue against the backdrop of India-Pakistan tensions following the counter-terrorism operation.
The political landscape is roiled by accusations from Rahul Gandhi, who questions External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's silence on the loss of Indian aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi alleges the government committed a 'crime' by informing Pakistan prematurely, sparking a heated debate on transparency and accountability.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fired back, condemning Gandhi for actions perceived as opposing both the nation and the Prime Minister. He emphasized that the priorities should align with national security concerns over party politics, especially amid unified stands against terrorism and external threats.
The controversy stems from EAM Jaishankar's admission of notifying Pakistan during the operation, intended as a non-military advisory. As conflicting narratives unfold, the call for answers about the decision's impact on military operations and subsequent aircraft losses grows louder, amid a backdrop of escalating India-Pakistan tensions and the significant tactical success of Operation Sindoor against terrorism.
