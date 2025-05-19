Vice President Invites Pontiff to the White House

Vice President JD Vance extended an invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Pope Leo, inviting him to the United States and the White House.

The announcement of the invitation was made on Monday by U.S. officials.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the details of the invitation and that the correspondence occurred during a meeting between Vice President Vance and Pope Leo.

(With inputs from agencies.)