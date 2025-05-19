Left Menu

Vice President Invites Pontiff to the White House

Vice President JD Vance has formally invited Pope Leo to visit the United States and the White House. The invitation was extended on behalf of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. The meeting took place during a recent diplomatic encounter.

Vice President Invites Pontiff to the White House
Vice President JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance extended an invitation on behalf of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Pope Leo, inviting him to the United States and the White House.

The announcement of the invitation was made on Monday by U.S. officials.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed the details of the invitation and that the correspondence occurred during a meeting between Vice President Vance and Pope Leo.

