Crisis at the Border: Humanitarian Aid Standoff in Gaza Amid Intensifying Conflict

Israel announced it would permit limited humanitarian aid into Gaza amid "extensive" ground operations unfolding in the area. However, as of mid-afternoon Monday, no aid had reached the besieged territory.

The blockade, ongoing for nearly three months, preceded warnings from global experts about a looming famine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the potential risk of a "starvation crisis" in Gaza, jeopardizing the new military offensive.

The conflict intensified after Hamas-led militants launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people. The subsequent Israeli response has resulted in over 53,000 Palestinian casualties, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, though the figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

(With inputs from agencies.)