BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over All-Party Delegation Comments

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul launched a fierce criticism against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday after she questioned the process of forming an all-party delegation representing India. Paul accused Banerjee of failing to step beyond party politics and emphasized that the decisions regarding delegation members rest with the Union Government.

Paul further highlighted Mamata Banerjee's failure to rise above political differences, questioning her stance on not being informed about the delegation. She implied that Banerjee's actions could send the wrong message to international audiences and criticized the absence of Trinamool Party representatives in the delegation.

Despite her concerns, Banerjee expressed support for the Central Government's external affairs policy, asserting readiness to participate if officially approached. She stated that the delegation, aimed at countering misinformation globally and promoting India's anti-terrorism stance, includes MPs from various parties, divided into seven groups each led by a designated leader. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)