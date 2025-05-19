Left Menu

Amid Stalemate, Trump Pressures Putin for Ukrainian Peace Deal

President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump's administration considers the situation a proxy war, pressing for an immediate ceasefire. Without Moscow's cooperation, the U.S. may distance itself, emphasizing this isn't America's war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:25 IST
Amid Stalemate, Trump Pressures Putin for Ukrainian Peace Deal
Trump

President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to take steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. During a phone call from Washington to Sochi, Trump stressed the urgency of peace talks, aligning with his administration's view of the conflict as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia.

Despite mounting pressure from Trump and warnings from European allies, Putin remains firm on his demands, controlling significant Ukrainian territories. Trump's proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, backed by Ukraine and key NATO members, faces resistance as Putin prioritizes strategic goals in the ongoing war.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the impasse in negotiations, expressing hope that Putin will reconsider his stance. However, Vance also emphasized that the U.S. would eventually reassess its involvement, stating it might not be America's fight if Russia remains uncooperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025