Amid Stalemate, Trump Pressures Putin for Ukrainian Peace Deal

President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to take steps toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. During a phone call from Washington to Sochi, Trump stressed the urgency of peace talks, aligning with his administration's view of the conflict as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia.

Despite mounting pressure from Trump and warnings from European allies, Putin remains firm on his demands, controlling significant Ukrainian territories. Trump's proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, backed by Ukraine and key NATO members, faces resistance as Putin prioritizes strategic goals in the ongoing war.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the impasse in negotiations, expressing hope that Putin will reconsider his stance. However, Vance also emphasized that the U.S. would eventually reassess its involvement, stating it might not be America's fight if Russia remains uncooperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)