Left Menu

BJP Demands CBI Probe in Punjab Liquor Scandal

The BJP's Punjab unit sought a CBI investigation into the Amritsar liquor tragedy that killed 27 people. Led by Sunil Jakhar, they accused AAP of ties with the liquor mafia. AAP's MP Kang criticized Jakhar's political motives and emphasized swift government action. Issues surrounding methanol availability were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:34 IST
BJP Demands CBI Probe in Punjab Liquor Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a BJP delegation from Punjab met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday, urging for a CBI investigation into the recent liquor tragedy in the Amritsar district that resulted in the loss of 27 lives.

The delegation, led by BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum accusing AAP's leadership of involvement with the liquor mafia and requested a probe. This tragedy, labeled an 'AAP-made tragedy' by the BJP, highlights their concerns over the current excise policies in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized Jakhar for politicizing the tragedy while emphasizing the Punjab government's swift action. He also called upon the central government to address the easy availability of methanol, a factor in the tragedy. Kang highlighted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's appeal for a national policy on methanol distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025