BJP Demands CBI Probe in Punjab Liquor Scandal

In a significant development, a BJP delegation from Punjab met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday, urging for a CBI investigation into the recent liquor tragedy in the Amritsar district that resulted in the loss of 27 lives.

The delegation, led by BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum accusing AAP's leadership of involvement with the liquor mafia and requested a probe. This tragedy, labeled an 'AAP-made tragedy' by the BJP, highlights their concerns over the current excise policies in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized Jakhar for politicizing the tragedy while emphasizing the Punjab government's swift action. He also called upon the central government to address the easy availability of methanol, a factor in the tragedy. Kang highlighted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's appeal for a national policy on methanol distribution.

