BJP Demands CBI Probe in Punjab Liquor Scandal
The BJP's Punjab unit sought a CBI investigation into the Amritsar liquor tragedy that killed 27 people. Led by Sunil Jakhar, they accused AAP of ties with the liquor mafia. AAP's MP Kang criticized Jakhar's political motives and emphasized swift government action. Issues surrounding methanol availability were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a BJP delegation from Punjab met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday, urging for a CBI investigation into the recent liquor tragedy in the Amritsar district that resulted in the loss of 27 lives.
The delegation, led by BJP's Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum accusing AAP's leadership of involvement with the liquor mafia and requested a probe. This tragedy, labeled an 'AAP-made tragedy' by the BJP, highlights their concerns over the current excise policies in the state.
Reacting to the allegations, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticized Jakhar for politicizing the tragedy while emphasizing the Punjab government's swift action. He also called upon the central government to address the easy availability of methanol, a factor in the tragedy. Kang highlighted Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema's appeal for a national policy on methanol distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Punjab
- tragedy
- liquor
- CPI probe
- Amritsar
- AAP
- Sunil Jakhar
- methanol
- Gulab Chand Kataria
ALSO READ
Arrests Unveil Espionage Web in Amritsar
Counter-Espionage Operation Unmasks Secrets in Amritsar
Court Deliberates Bail for AAP's Tahir Hussain in High-Profile Riots Case
High Court Questions AAP MLA's Bail in Police Attack Case
Uttarakhand CM Launches 'Doctor Aapke Dwar' and Revives Iconic Ice Rink