Diplomatic Dial: Zelenskiy, Trump, and The Prelude to Putin
Before speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump briefly spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Details of their conversation remain undisclosed. However, the communication highlights the complex diplomatic engagements involving Ukraine and the U.S during heightened geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a brief telephone conversation with Donald Trump on Monday, as confirmed by a source familiar with the interaction.
The exchange occurred just before Trump's scheduled call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding a layer of complexity to international diplomatic discussions.
When approached for a comment, Zelenskiy's office declined to immediately respond, leaving the specifics of the conversation under wraps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
