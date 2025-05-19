Ganesh Naik Defends Navi Mumbai's Progress Amid Civic Polls Tension
Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik responded to remarks from Thane MP Naresh Mhaske on Navi Mumbai's civic polls, emphasizing the city's advancements and unity. Naik highlighted Navi Mumbai's infrastructure and criticized corruption while advocating for collaboration. He also discussed challenges like water scarcity and the necessary development for the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik addressed recent political tensions related to Navi Mumbai's upcoming civic polls. His remarks, viewed as a response to Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, underscored Navi Mumbai's capability and success while dismissing the need for external guidance.
During a Shiv Sena gathering, Mhaske hinted at the Sena's potential independent stance in the elections, should alliances falter. However, Naik praised Navi Mumbai's civic accomplishments and asserted it was '100 times ahead' in various sectors. He also touched on infrastructure needs for the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, stressing collective responsibility.
Naik further criticized widespread corruption across multiple sectors, urging unity and collaborative efforts. Highlighting the country's developmental trajectory, he called for responsible action without attributing blame, referencing recent military operations to emphasize India's growing prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Leader Slams BJP Over Jagannath Temple Controversy
BJP Demands Action on Pakistani Nationals in Hyderabad Amid Rising Tensions
Bihar Politics Heat Up: RJD Targets BJP Amidst Election Speculations
Water Woes: Gupta Hits Out at BJP and Congress for Decades-Old Dispute
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts