Ganesh Naik Defends Navi Mumbai's Progress Amid Civic Polls Tension

In a bold statement, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik addressed recent political tensions related to Navi Mumbai's upcoming civic polls. His remarks, viewed as a response to Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, underscored Navi Mumbai's capability and success while dismissing the need for external guidance.

During a Shiv Sena gathering, Mhaske hinted at the Sena's potential independent stance in the elections, should alliances falter. However, Naik praised Navi Mumbai's civic accomplishments and asserted it was '100 times ahead' in various sectors. He also touched on infrastructure needs for the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, stressing collective responsibility.

Naik further criticized widespread corruption across multiple sectors, urging unity and collaborative efforts. Highlighting the country's developmental trajectory, he called for responsible action without attributing blame, referencing recent military operations to emphasize India's growing prowess.

