Political Showdown in Assam: Gogoi Challenges CM Sarma

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader, challenges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to set up two Special Investigation Teams. Gogoi seeks probes into his conduct and the CM's past, amid allegations of ISI links and legacy tarnishing. Assam public demands truth and justice in political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:31 IST
In a bold move, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has issued a challenge to Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding the formation of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) by September 10. Gogoi urges one SIT to probe his own conduct and another to scrutinize the CM's past and assets.

During a recent press conference, Gogoi highlighted the necessity for transparency and truth, asserting that the people of Assam deserve clarity in these politically charged matters. He also called for SITs to investigate other issues, including the controversial death of police officer Junmoni Rabha and an alleged coal syndicate in the region.

Gogoi's comments come after Sarma accused him of connections with Pakistan's ISI, a claim Gogoi vehemently denies. The Congress leader criticized Sarma's credibility, arguing that the allegations aim to tarnish the legacy of his father, former CM Tarun Gogoi. Gogoi questions the CM's consistency and underscores the need for accountability and honesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

