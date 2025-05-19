Tundu Lissu's Standoff: Opposition vs. Authority in Tanzania

Tanzania's political scene is heating up as Tundu Lissu, the main opposition leader, urged his supporters to remain courageous while appearing in court on treason charges. This comes as President Samia Suluhu Hassan cautioned foreign activists against meddling in national affairs.

Lissu's spirited courtroom appearance saw him raising his fist and supporters chanting for electoral reforms. His charges stem from a speech alleged to have incited rebellion ahead of October elections. Meanwhile, the investigation continues, and his trial is set to resume on June 2.

The incident has cast a spotlight on human rights in Tanzania, with President Hassan asserting her government's commitment to these principles. The controversy deepened after several Kenyan activists, including prominent political figures, were barred entry to Tanzania to attend the trial, raising questions about the government's handling of dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)