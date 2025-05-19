Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor

On Monday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, serving also as the BJP's West Bengal president, spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the Dakshin Dinajpur district. The rally aimed to honor the armed forces for their courage in Operation Sindoor, India's decisive counter-terrorism action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror assault.

A massive crowd, composed of citizens from varied backgrounds, joined the procession from Hili More to Thana More in Balurghat. Bearing a giant tricolor, participants paid homage to the operation's success, a powerful reminder of national unity and strength.

The BJP has organized similar rallies across the state in recent days. Highlighting the significance of the operation, Majumdar posted a video of the event on social media platform X. Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, retaliating specifically to the tragic April 22 Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)