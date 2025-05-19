Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to Operation Sindoor

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur to thank the armed forces for Operation Sindoor. Thousands joined the rally, marking India’s response to terrorism in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths.

  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, serving also as the BJP's West Bengal president, spearheaded a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the Dakshin Dinajpur district. The rally aimed to honor the armed forces for their courage in Operation Sindoor, India's decisive counter-terrorism action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror assault.

A massive crowd, composed of citizens from varied backgrounds, joined the procession from Hili More to Thana More in Balurghat. Bearing a giant tricolor, participants paid homage to the operation's success, a powerful reminder of national unity and strength.

The BJP has organized similar rallies across the state in recent days. Highlighting the significance of the operation, Majumdar posted a video of the event on social media platform X. Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, retaliating specifically to the tragic April 22 Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

