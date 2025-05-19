Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that negotiations would begin promptly between Russia and Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and end the ongoing conflict.

Last week's attempts at peace during a meeting in Istanbul faltered without a truce, but with Ukraine signaling readiness for a ceasefire, Trump's involvement brings renewed hopes. Moscow, however, insists on meeting specific conditions before proceeding.

Trump proposed the Vatican, under the newly installed Pope Leo, as the venue for these crucial talks, underscoring Russia's desire for expansive trade agreements with the U.S. post-conflict, and Ukraine's prospective rebuilding benefits.

