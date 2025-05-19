Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump reported a productive call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, initiating immediate peace negotiations with Ukraine. Despite previous failed talks in Istanbul, Trump aims to host discussions at the Vatican with Pope Leo. A potential ceasefire and boost in trade is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:28 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Talks Between Russia and Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced after a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that negotiations would begin promptly between Russia and Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and end the ongoing conflict.

Last week's attempts at peace during a meeting in Istanbul faltered without a truce, but with Ukraine signaling readiness for a ceasefire, Trump's involvement brings renewed hopes. Moscow, however, insists on meeting specific conditions before proceeding.

Trump proposed the Vatican, under the newly installed Pope Leo, as the venue for these crucial talks, underscoring Russia's desire for expansive trade agreements with the U.S. post-conflict, and Ukraine's prospective rebuilding benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025