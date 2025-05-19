Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Relations: No Ceasefire Timeline Yet

During a phone call, President Trump and President Putin did not set a ceasefire timeline, focusing instead on quick agreements and a prisoner swap involving nine Russians and nine Americans. The call aimed at improving U.S.-Russia relations.

In a recent two-hour phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump did not establish a timeline for a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Kremlin reported. However, Trump expressed a keen interest in swiftly reaching agreements.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin, informed the media that the conversation also included discussions about a potential prisoner swap involving nine Russians and nine Americans.

The talks are part of a broader effort to enhance U.S.-Russia bilateral relations, according to Kremlin sources.

