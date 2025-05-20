Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Disaster in the English Channel

A tragic incident occurred in the English Channel as a boat carrying migrants broke apart, resulting in one confirmed death and one missing person. Rescue efforts by French and British teams led to the saving of 61 individuals, though one body was recovered from the water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded as a migrant-laden boat attempting to cross the English Channel broke apart, leaving one person dead and another missing. This brings the year's toll in this perilous crossing to at least 12 fatalities.

Rescue teams from France and Britain managed to save 61 individuals from the waters near Pas-de-Calais. Among the rescued were a woman and her child, both suffering from hypothermia, who required hospitalization in Boulogne-sur-Mer, according to reports from the maritime prefecture.

The grim scene included a French Navy helicopter locating a body, later recovered by a British lifeboat. French authorities dispatched an urgent call for help, with British and French rescue teams combining efforts, using helicopters and medical teams, to execute the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

