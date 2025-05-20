Venezuelan TPS Holders Face Uncertain Future Amid Supreme Court Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to end TPS for Venezuelans, affecting their deportation protection. Around 348,202 Venezuelans face potential deportation amid legal challenges. The ruling involves major implications for migrants, as TPS-related work authorization is also threatened. Trump's administration pursues a hardline immigration stance, while debate continues over Venezuelans' safety.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted President Donald Trump's administration to conclude temporary protected status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase deportations as Trump reinforces his stringent immigration policies.
The TPS designation, initially established by Biden, offered safety and work permits to individuals from nations experiencing turmoil or disaster. The Department of Homeland Security reported that approximately 348,202 Venezuelans registered under the 2023 TPS designation are now exposed to potential deportation as a result of this decision by the court to lift the previous judicial restraint.
While the court's unsigned order has enabled Trump's measures to advance, it has opened possibilities for future legal challenges regarding work permits. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stood alone in dissenting. In response, plaintiffs have argued Venezuela remains unsafe. Trump's firm stance on immigration sees him targeting other nationalities as well, with the administration terminating TPS for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians recently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Intensifies
Supreme Court Rejects Mughal Descendant's Plea for Red Fort
Tension Rises as Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act
Supreme Court Shields Its Integrity Amid Controversy
Supreme Court to Hear Challenges on Waqf Amendment Act 2025