Left Menu

Venezuelan TPS Holders Face Uncertain Future Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to end TPS for Venezuelans, affecting their deportation protection. Around 348,202 Venezuelans face potential deportation amid legal challenges. The ruling involves major implications for migrants, as TPS-related work authorization is also threatened. Trump's administration pursues a hardline immigration stance, while debate continues over Venezuelans' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:22 IST
Venezuelan TPS Holders Face Uncertain Future Amid Supreme Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted President Donald Trump's administration to conclude temporary protected status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase deportations as Trump reinforces his stringent immigration policies.

The TPS designation, initially established by Biden, offered safety and work permits to individuals from nations experiencing turmoil or disaster. The Department of Homeland Security reported that approximately 348,202 Venezuelans registered under the 2023 TPS designation are now exposed to potential deportation as a result of this decision by the court to lift the previous judicial restraint.

While the court's unsigned order has enabled Trump's measures to advance, it has opened possibilities for future legal challenges regarding work permits. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stood alone in dissenting. In response, plaintiffs have argued Venezuela remains unsafe. Trump's firm stance on immigration sees him targeting other nationalities as well, with the administration terminating TPS for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025