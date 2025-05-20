Venezuelan TPS Holders Face Uncertain Future Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted President Donald Trump's administration to conclude temporary protected status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase deportations as Trump reinforces his stringent immigration policies.

The TPS designation, initially established by Biden, offered safety and work permits to individuals from nations experiencing turmoil or disaster. The Department of Homeland Security reported that approximately 348,202 Venezuelans registered under the 2023 TPS designation are now exposed to potential deportation as a result of this decision by the court to lift the previous judicial restraint.

While the court's unsigned order has enabled Trump's measures to advance, it has opened possibilities for future legal challenges regarding work permits. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stood alone in dissenting. In response, plaintiffs have argued Venezuela remains unsafe. Trump's firm stance on immigration sees him targeting other nationalities as well, with the administration terminating TPS for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians recently.

