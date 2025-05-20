Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks High-Level Meeting Amid Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy pushes for a high-level meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., EU, and Britain to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposed meeting could be hosted by Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland. Zelenskiy discussed strategies with President Trump and emphasized the need for allied sanctions on Russia.

Updated: 20-05-2025 00:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that discussions are underway to organize a high-level meeting aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposed gathering would include Ukraine, Russia, the United States, European Union countries, and Britain. Possible locations for the talks include Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

Following conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy expressed hope that the meeting could occur soon. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stressing the importance of a ceasefire and urging allies to maintain sanctions against Russia. A recent call with Trump, prior to and following Trump's conversation with Russian President Putin, outlined these points.

Zelenskiy also highlighted the unsuccessful negotiations held in Istanbul last week, which underscored the significant differences between Ukraine and Russia regarding the war's resolution. Despite challenges, he anticipates a new round of strong European sanctions and calls on the U.S. to target Russia's banking and energy sectors. A major prisoner exchange, agreed upon in Istanbul, may occur in the coming days or weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

