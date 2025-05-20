Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough with Putin
President Donald Trump declared progress in securing a ceasefire for the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also consulting with European leaders. The ongoing war's resolution seems to be approaching as both nations agree to commence negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump claimed significant progress in international diplomacy during a phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
Trump reported that both Russia and Ukraine agreed to begin negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and ending their prolonged three-year-old conflict.
The U.S. President's efforts included discussions with most European leaders, enhancing the prospects for peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Markets in Mild Flux Amid U.S.-China Trade Negotiations and Earnings Season
Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions
Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations
Global Headlines: India’s Diplomacy and Domestic Developments
Brazil and U.S. Engage in Tariff Negotiations for Economic Understanding