Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough with Putin

President Donald Trump declared progress in securing a ceasefire for the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also consulting with European leaders. The ongoing war's resolution seems to be approaching as both nations agree to commence negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:05 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough with Putin
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump claimed significant progress in international diplomacy during a phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Trump reported that both Russia and Ukraine agreed to begin negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and ending their prolonged three-year-old conflict.

The U.S. President's efforts included discussions with most European leaders, enhancing the prospects for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025