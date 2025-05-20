Questions Arise on Biden's Health Transparency

Joe Biden, the former U.S. President, is facing renewed scrutiny over his health transparency following a cancer diagnosis announcement. The revelation has spurred questions among the public and political figures about what was known during his presidency.

Donald Trump criticized Biden for not disclosing his health issues sooner, while a new book highlights concerns over Biden's mental acuity among his aides as he planned for the 2024 presidential re-election. The public remains divided on whether critical health information was withheld.

Medical experts express surprise at the late-stage diagnosis, which is uncommon given available screening methods. Meanwhile, Biden expresses gratitude for the public's unwavering support during this challenging time.

