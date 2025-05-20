Australia's National Party Parts Ways with Liberals: A New Political Chapter

In a significant political move, Australia's National Party announced on Tuesday that it would not continue its century-old coalition with the Liberal Party following their recent electoral defeat. This decision indicates a strategic realignment for the Nationals as they seek to pursue independent policy interests.

Speaking to reporters, Nationals leader David Littleproud emphasized the party's desire to focus on future policy-making without the historic constraints of the coalition. "Our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a coalition agreement with the Liberal Party after this election," Littleproud stated.

Despite their differences, Littleproud expressed an openness to future talks with newly elected Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley, a trailblazer as the first woman to lead the party. This leadership change comes after the center-left Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a second term, marking the first consecutive win for an Australian prime minister in two decades.

