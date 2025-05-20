Left Menu

Australia's National Party Parts Ways with Liberals: A New Political Chapter

Australia's National Party has decided not to renew its coalition with the Liberal Party after losing a national vote. This marks a strategic shift as they aim to focus on independent policy development. The Nationals remain open to future discussions with the Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:55 IST
Australia's National Party Parts Ways with Liberals: A New Political Chapter

In a significant political move, Australia's National Party announced on Tuesday that it would not continue its century-old coalition with the Liberal Party following their recent electoral defeat. This decision indicates a strategic realignment for the Nationals as they seek to pursue independent policy interests.

Speaking to reporters, Nationals leader David Littleproud emphasized the party's desire to focus on future policy-making without the historic constraints of the coalition. "Our party room has got to a position where we will not be re-entering a coalition agreement with the Liberal Party after this election," Littleproud stated.

Despite their differences, Littleproud expressed an openness to future talks with newly elected Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley, a trailblazer as the first woman to lead the party. This leadership change comes after the center-left Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, secured a second term, marking the first consecutive win for an Australian prime minister in two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025