Political Sparks Fly: Pathak Calls Out Akhilesh Yadav Amid Poster War

In a dramatic escalation, posters demanding Akhilesh Yadav's apology appeared in Lucknow, amid a war of words between him and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak over alleged derogatory remarks. Pathak also challenged Yadav to confront the party's controversial history, questioning the 'DNA' of the Samajwadi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:33 IST
Visuals of hoarding (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A visible political confrontation has unfolded in Lucknow, as posters demanding an apology from Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav emerged at the city's 1090 crossing. The posters were reportedly put up by supporters of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is embroiled in a sharp exchange with Yadav.

The conflict was ignited over alleged derogatory comments made by the Samajwadi Party's official social media handle, as well as Yadav's response to previous criticism. Deputy Chief Minister Pathak took to social media platform X to mock Yadav, deriding his response for confusing political science with 'home science' in an apparent faux pas, and challenged him to address the controversial legacy of his party.

Pathak provocatively questioned Yadav about the Samajwadi Party's ties to infamy, citing connections to figures like Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, and referencing historical events such as the Muzaffarnagar riots and other controversies. Further escalating tensions, the Bharatiya Janata Party has lodged an FIR against the Samajwadi Party's media cell for alleged derogatory remarks about Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

