Chhagan Bhujbal: Navigating Maharashtra's Political Storms

Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran leader of Maharashtra politics and a notable figure in the OBC community, has had a tumultuous career spanning decades. His allegiances have shifted over time, but he remains a significant force despite controversies, notably opposing Maratha reservations and advocating for OBC rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Indian politician Chhagan Bhujbal stands as a distinguished figure in Maharashtra's political arena. Born on October 15, 1947, in Nashik, his career began with the Shiv Sena, holding the Mazgaon assembly seat in the 1980s before becoming Mumbai's mayor in 1990.

The turning point came in 1991 when Bhujbal, citing differences with Shiv Sena leadership over the Mandal Commission, defected to Congress and subsequently aligned with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. He served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing OBC concerns. However, controversies like the Telgi stamp scam have marred his career.

Recently, Bhujbal shifted allegiances to Ajit Pawar's faction, joining the BJP-led alliance. Notably, his stance opposing Maratha quota demands has deepened divisions with Maratha activists, affecting his 2024 political prospects but reinforcing his support among OBC voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

