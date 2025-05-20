Abhishek Banerjee to Join Diplomatic Delegations Post Operation Sindoor

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, has been appointed to represent the party in all-party delegations set to visit various countries post Operation Sindoor.

The appointment was confirmed after a conversation between Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly discussed the representatives for the diplomatic missions.

Initially, Trinamool MP and ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan was chosen, but he later opted out, prompting the inclusion of Abhishek Banerjee. Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee emphasize that the Centre should not dictate party nominations for such delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)