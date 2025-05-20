Left Menu

Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Major Espionage Crackdown

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Indian agencies are investigating her international travels and financial dealings. She was connected with Pakistani intelligence operatives and is part of a larger espionage network spreading across north India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:43 IST
Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Major Espionage Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is at the center of a high-stakes espionage investigation. Arrested on May 16, Malhotra, who managed the travel-focused YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', faces accusations of spying for Pakistan, according to authorities.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence agents are poring over Malhotra's travel history and financial records, which have aroused suspicion due to her connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The probe includes a comprehensive forensic analysis of her digital devices as they untangle her international dealings.

A senior Haryana Police officer revealed that Malhotra was allegedly being nurtured as an "asset" by Pakistani intelligence, with known communication occurring during key military conflicts. Her case fits a modern espionage tactic where adversaries exploit social media influencers to disseminate sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025