Haryana YouTuber Arrested in Major Espionage Crackdown

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is at the center of a high-stakes espionage investigation. Arrested on May 16, Malhotra, who managed the travel-focused YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', faces accusations of spying for Pakistan, according to authorities.

The National Investigation Agency, Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence agents are poring over Malhotra's travel history and financial records, which have aroused suspicion due to her connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The probe includes a comprehensive forensic analysis of her digital devices as they untangle her international dealings.

A senior Haryana Police officer revealed that Malhotra was allegedly being nurtured as an "asset" by Pakistani intelligence, with known communication occurring during key military conflicts. Her case fits a modern espionage tactic where adversaries exploit social media influencers to disseminate sensitive information.

