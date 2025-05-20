EU and Britain Tighten Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union and Britain have unveiled new sanctions aimed at Russia's 'shadow fleet' of oil tankers, in a move that bypasses the United States' involvement. This comes only a day after President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin failed to secure a Ukrainian ceasefire.

EU and UK leaders are zeroing in on Moscow's financial networks and oil export mechanisms, seeking to close loops in the sanction regime. European efforts have not yet swayed Washington, despite intensive lobbying and previous cooperation alongside nations like France, Germany, and Poland.

Russia and Ukraine encountered an impasse in recent talks, with the latter affirming readiness for an immediate ceasefire. European ministers stress that Vladimir Putin appears uninterested in peace and are contemplating additional punitive measures if U.S.-Russian progress remains stalled.

