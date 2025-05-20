Left Menu

CPI(M) Urges Action Against Gaza Aggression

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed its distress over ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, urging the Indian government to intervene. Graphic casualties detailed highlight the crisis, coupled with calls for international accountability and support for Palestine's rights. Aid to Gaza remains grossly inadequate amid escalating tensions.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced deep concern regarding the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, condemning continued aggression in the region and urging the Indian government to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel to halt attacks.

In a strong statement, the CPI(M) highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Since April 2025, the Israeli military offensive has resulted in over 2,037 Palestinian deaths, with figures escalating over recent days. The party noted that since October 2023, 53,384 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, had been killed by Israeli actions.

Amid constrained aid access, they criticized Israel's nominal allowance for relief trucks to enter Gaza, citing starvation risks. The CPI(M) urged the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stand firm in supporting Palestine's quest for independence and join calls to hold Israel accountable for potential war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

