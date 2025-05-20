Left Menu

Marco Rubio Faces Scrutiny Over Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Trump's significant foreign aid cuts in Congress. Rubio, once an advocate for foreign aid, now supports Trump's agenda, despite some senators regretting their votes for him. Rubio's dual role in Trump's administration highlights his influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 21:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood firm in defense of President Donald Trump's substantial reductions in foreign aid and diplomatic budgets. The testimony, delivered before Congress, sparked regret among some lawmakers who supported his confirmation.

Critics questioned Rubio's shift from an advocate for foreign aid to an endorser of Trump's cost-cutting agenda, which proposes a new America First Opportunity Fund aimed at rapidly addressing crises and engaging with global partners.

The session also touched on U.S.-China competition, Trump's controversial foreign policy initiatives, and concerns over global humanitarian efforts. Rubio, simultaneously serving as national security adviser, faced both criticism and praise for his influential roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

