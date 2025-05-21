Op Sindoor triumph of every mother, daughter and sister of India: Om Birla

Hailing the valour of the Indian armed forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said it is vital to remember that the triumph belonged to every mother, sister and daughter of India.

Inaugurating a 'Tiranga Yatra', a nationwide outreach effort to honour the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, in Bundi on Tuesday evening, Birla said that in recent days, a wave of patriotism has surged in the heart of every citizen of India.

''Feminine strength has become the force of the nation, inspiring our soldiers. The accomplished execution of Operation Sindoor will be etched in golden letters," Birla said. "More than a military manoeuvre, the operation was a pledge to protect the 'sindoor' of all those women whose spouses stand guard on the borders, safeguarding the Tribolour," he added.

The Yatra attended by former Rajasthan minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Bundi district BJP head Rameshwar Meena and thousands of others commenced from Azad Park and traversed through Kota Road, Nagar-Sarag Kund, Indira Market, Ahimsa Circle, Khoja Gate and Gayatri Nagar, before culminating at the Shaheed Ramkalyan Memorial on Civil Lines Road.

Talking briefly to PTI Videos, Birla said, ''Operation Sindoor was India's decisive fight against terrorism, which will continue until terrorism is rooted out completely.''

