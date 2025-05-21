BJP Accuses Trinamool Leaders of Violence Against Hindus in Murshidabad: Calls for Action and Apology from Mamata Banerjee
The BJP has claimed a probe by the Calcutta High Court exposed violence against Hindus in Murshidabad, facilitated by Trinamool Congress leaders. They demand action and an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The violence, triggered by anti-Waqf protests, resulted in deaths and property damage.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Wednesday that a report from a probe committee, instated by the Calcutta High Court, revealed violence targeting Hindus in West Bengal's Murshidabad district was orchestrated by Trinamool Congress leaders. The party demanded action from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi called for Banerjee to apologize for her party's actions, citing the report that detailed attacks on April 11 in Dhulian town, executed under the direction of a local councillor, and the inaction of police during crucial moments.
The report highlighted that violence erupted from April 8 in opposition to amendments to the Waqf Act, leading to deaths and severe property damage. Trivedi urged Banerjee to respond and condemned attempts to specifically harm the Hindu community.
