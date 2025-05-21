Congress Demands Action Against Malviya and Goswami for Defamation
The Congress seeks strict legal action against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and journalist Arnab Goswami following complaints of defamatory posts about Rahul Gandhi. Criminal complaints filed nationwide have been converted to FIRs. The Congress and Youth Congress allege a malicious conspiracy against their leadership and democratic values.
The Congress has intensified its demands for stringent legal action against Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, and journalist Arnab Goswami. This came in the wake of numerous complaints concerning their allegedly defamatory remarks targeting the party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, announced that the complaints have been filed across multiple regions, including Delhi and Karnataka. Ramesh conveyed, via a post on X, that these complaints have now escalated into FIRs, signaling a significant legal challenge for Malviya and Goswami.
Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib condemned the alleged propaganda aimed at defaming the Congress party. He underlined that their legal action seeks to reinforce a warning against anyone attempting to incite unrest or spread falsehoods against the party and its leadership.
