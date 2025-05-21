BJP Criticizes Congress for Divisive Allegations Amidst Multi-Party Delegation Efforts

In a pointed rebuttal to Congress's criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed claims that the government is using multi-party foreign delegations to distract from domestic scrutiny. The ruling party contends that Congress's stance reflects a disturbing erosion of nationalism within their ranks.

Particularly incensed by statements from Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the opposition of diluting India's serious anti-terrorism efforts by equating them to mere public relations exercises. Trivedi emphasized that unity rather than division is crucial, especially amidst the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

The BJP further alleged that recent comments from the INDIA alliance are strikingly aligned with Pakistani narratives, urging the opposition to prioritize national interests over political rivalries when participating in international dialogues. The appeal was for all parties to transcend partisan politics in showcasing a united front about India's stance on terrorism.

