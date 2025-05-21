Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor marks India's decisive stance against terror hideouts, requiring global unity against terrorism, emphasized by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. He described the operation as more than a military move—it's a global message against Pakistan-supported terrorism, invoking India's history of peace and resistance during his speech at a South Korean conference.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a powerful address at the Leadership Conference in South Korea, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha asserted that Operation Sindoor has sent a firm message that India is prepared to strike deep to dismantle terrorist safe havens.

Chadha emphasized that while India mourns its victims, the nation is resolute in its new doctrine of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The operation, he insisted, was not merely a military strike, but a statement of India's commitment to defending itself and urging global unity against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Chadha urged global leaders to unite against terrorism, citing India's legacy of both peace and resilience through figures like Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

