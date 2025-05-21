Escalating Tensions: Gaza Aid Blocked Amidst Global Outcry

International pressure mounts as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue unabated, killing scores of civilians, including women and infants. Humanitarian aid remains stalled at border crossings, exacerbating a dire crisis. Despite aid entry into Gaza, distribution hurdles persist amid complex geopolitical tensions.

A diplomatic visit in Jenin, a city witnessing heavy Israeli military action, turned dangerous as gunfire interrupted a briefing on the humanitarian situation. The incident underscores the volatility and escalating tension in the region as Israel intensifies its operations.

Global diplomatic efforts are in play, with the UK suspending trade talks and the EU reassessing its pact with Israel. Israel maintains its stance on hostage release and Hamas disarmament, while Palestinian leadership calls for immediate international intervention to halt the offensive.

