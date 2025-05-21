India Denounces Pakistan's Baseless Allegations Over Khuzdar Attack
India strongly rejected Pakistan's accusations that it had a role in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar region. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of diverting attention from its terrorism issues. The attack resulted in five deaths, including three children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, India dismissed as 'baseless' the Pakistani accusations implicating India in a bomb attack on a school bus in the Khuzdar region of Balochistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan routinely blames India for its internal issues to deflect from its reputation as a hub of terrorism.
Pakistani authorities claimed the attack was executed using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, mourning the loss of innocent lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- Khuzdar
- bomb attack
- Balochistan
- allegations
- Jaiswal
- terrorism
- MEA
- Sharif
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balochistan Turmoil: Poet's Assassination and Political Unrest
Outrage in Balochistan: Surge in Enforced Disappearances Fuels Protest
Harassment Allegations Emerge from IPL Match Incident
Balochistan Reverses Detention for 150 Activists, But Holds Key Leaders
Major Fraud Allegations Shake Ahmedabad Trusts