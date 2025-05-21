Left Menu

India Denounces Pakistan's Baseless Allegations Over Khuzdar Attack

India strongly rejected Pakistan's accusations that it had a role in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar region. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of diverting attention from its terrorism issues. The attack resulted in five deaths, including three children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, India dismissed as 'baseless' the Pakistani accusations implicating India in a bomb attack on a school bus in the Khuzdar region of Balochistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan routinely blames India for its internal issues to deflect from its reputation as a hub of terrorism.

Pakistani authorities claimed the attack was executed using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, mourning the loss of innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

