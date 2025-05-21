India Denounces Pakistan's Baseless Allegations Over Khuzdar Attack

On Wednesday, India dismissed as 'baseless' the Pakistani accusations implicating India in a bomb attack on a school bus in the Khuzdar region of Balochistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan routinely blames India for its internal issues to deflect from its reputation as a hub of terrorism.

Pakistani authorities claimed the attack was executed using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, mourning the loss of innocent lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)