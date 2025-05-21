Political Showdown: ED Raids in Karnataka's Halls of Learning

In a move being described as politically motivated, the Congress condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raids on educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. This action is allegedly a vendetta under Prime Minister Modi's direction to stifle opposition.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh articulated a belief that the BJP is anxious due to the Karnataka government's accomplishments over the last two years. The raids occurred at institutions such as Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru, sparking concern within political spheres.

Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that the raids reflect a broader assault on leaders of disadvantaged communities. Allegations have emerged that this is the Modi government's response to recent political gains made by Karnataka's ruling party, with critics suggesting an attempt to silence dissent and cover up past BJP corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)