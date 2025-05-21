Left Menu

Political Showdown: ED Raids in Karnataka's Halls of Learning

The Congress has condemned recent ED raids at educational institutes linked to Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara, accusing the probe agency of political vendetta by Prime Minister Modi. Congress leaders argue these actions are intended to intimidate and distract from achievements of the state's government amid tensions with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:37 IST
  • India

In a move being described as politically motivated, the Congress condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raids on educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. This action is allegedly a vendetta under Prime Minister Modi's direction to stifle opposition.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh articulated a belief that the BJP is anxious due to the Karnataka government's accomplishments over the last two years. The raids occurred at institutions such as Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru, sparking concern within political spheres.

Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that the raids reflect a broader assault on leaders of disadvantaged communities. Allegations have emerged that this is the Modi government's response to recent political gains made by Karnataka's ruling party, with critics suggesting an attempt to silence dissent and cover up past BJP corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

