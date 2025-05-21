Investigation Launched into Far-Right Leader Ventura's Anti-Roma Remarks

Portuguese authorities have initiated a probe targeting far-right leader Andre Ventura following accusations that his comments disparaged the Roma community. This development unfolded just days after Ventura's Chega party made notable gains in parliamentary elections.

The public prosecutor's office confirmed the investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by several advocacy groups, including Letras Nomadas. Ventura's pre-election videos allegedly incited hatred towards the Roma, raising concerns due to his past contentious remarks against the community.

Ventura, previously recognized as a TV sports commentator, steered Chega to significant parliamentary success. However, his controversial stance has fueled division, prompting opposition from Portugal's other political entities, particularly amid debates surrounding immigration and social policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)