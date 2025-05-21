Left Menu

Investigation Launched into Far-Right Leader Ventura's Anti-Roma Remarks

Portuguese prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Andre Ventura's anti-Roma statements. Ventura, a far-right leader, made these remarks in pre-election videos that were reported as inciting hatred. His Chega party surged to become a notable force in parliament. Ventura gained notoriety for his controversial views against the Roma community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:13 IST
Portuguese authorities have initiated a probe targeting far-right leader Andre Ventura following accusations that his comments disparaged the Roma community. This development unfolded just days after Ventura's Chega party made notable gains in parliamentary elections.

The public prosecutor's office confirmed the investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by several advocacy groups, including Letras Nomadas. Ventura's pre-election videos allegedly incited hatred towards the Roma, raising concerns due to his past contentious remarks against the community.

Ventura, previously recognized as a TV sports commentator, steered Chega to significant parliamentary success. However, his controversial stance has fueled division, prompting opposition from Portugal's other political entities, particularly amid debates surrounding immigration and social policies.

