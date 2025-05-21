Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Fury in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress organized tiranga marches across the state, expressing support for the armed forces following their success in 'Operation Sindoor'. State president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the central government for its silence over US President Trump's involvement in the operation, highlighting ignored farmer issues and future intensification of protests.

Updated: 21-05-2025 21:02 IST
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Fury in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party in Maharashtra on Wednesday launched statewide tiranga marches to express solidarity with the armed forces after the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the central government for its silence following US President Donald Trump's comments about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Questions were raised as the Indian forces targeted terror hubs in PoK during the operation.

Sapkal also used the occasion to lead a tractor rally, drawing attention to the crisis facing farmers in the state, criticizing government policies for plummeting crop prices and ignoring farmers' plights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

