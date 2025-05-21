Political Drama in Assam: Sarma vs. Gogoi

In the latest chapter of Assam's political drama, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi have locked horns over allegations related to a controversial visit to Pakistan. Sarma accused Gogoi of being involved with Pakistan's ISI, likening the Congress MP's actions as 'apples versus oranges' compared to official visits by BJP leaders.

Countering the allegations, Gogoi insisted he adhered to all official protocols during his trips and challenged Sarma to provide evidence. Dismissing the claims as 'masala politics', Gogoi spotlighted the need for Special Investigation Teams to probe both his and Sarma's actions.

As the verbal battles continue, Gogoi reiterated accusations of Assam's economic issues being exacerbated by the current administration's negligence amidst ongoing political theatrics. The rift highlights deeper issues within Assam's governance and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)