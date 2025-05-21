Trump's Concerns over South African Persecution

President Donald Trump raised significant concerns about the situation in South Africa on Wednesday. During a White House meeting with President Cyril Rampahosa, Trump highlighted the alleged persecution of certain groups within the country.

The U.S. President noted that there are individuals, especially white farmers, seeking refuge from what they perceive as persecution in South Africa. Trump acknowledged this as a critical issue, describing it as a 'very sad thing to see'.

President Trump expressed his hope that the meeting with President Rampahosa could clarify these concerns, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing potential genocide or persecution when accepting refugees.

