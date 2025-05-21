Political Tensions Rise Amidst Claims of Foreign Pressure in Indo-Pak Conflict

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday openly criticized US President Donald Trump for his assertions regarding his influence over the India-Pakistan conflict, suggesting that it portrayed the Indian government as yielding to foreign pressure.

Reddy commended Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for supporting the government in tackling Pakistan, while condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) approach, which he described as evasive and overly nationalistic.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy dismissed the criticism, defending the government's decisions and calling on Revanth Reddy to apologize for comments he deemed detrimental to the morale of the armed forces, highlighting political divisions on national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)