Political Tensions Rise Amidst Claims of Foreign Pressure in Indo-Pak Conflict

In Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized US President Donald Trump's claim of influencing India-Pakistan military relations, suggesting the Indian government succumbed to foreign pressure. He praised Congress's historical contributions and condemned BJP rhetoric, while BJP leader Kishan Reddy defended the government's handling of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:22 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday openly criticized US President Donald Trump for his assertions regarding his influence over the India-Pakistan conflict, suggesting that it portrayed the Indian government as yielding to foreign pressure.

Reddy commended Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for supporting the government in tackling Pakistan, while condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) approach, which he described as evasive and overly nationalistic.

BJP leader Kishan Reddy dismissed the criticism, defending the government's decisions and calling on Revanth Reddy to apologize for comments he deemed detrimental to the morale of the armed forces, highlighting political divisions on national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

