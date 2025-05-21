Equal Before the Law: ED's Allegations Against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the impartiality of the legal process amid ongoing allegations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The ED has reportedly accused Sonia Gandhi of misusing her former position as AICC president for personal and familial financial advantages linked to the Young Indian company.

Addressing the situation, Reddy maintained that the law applies equally to all, and assured that investigative agencies will independently execute due process without bias towards any political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)