G7 Finance Leaders Seek Unity Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions
Finance leaders from the G7 met in Canada aiming to resolve disputes over U.S. President Trump's tariffs. They discussed non-tariff issues like Ukraine support and financial crimes. Despite tensions akin to the 2018 meeting, efforts were made to achieve a joint communique amidst complex negotiations.
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies convened in the Canadian Rocky Mountains to address the challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Amidst this backdrop, discussions also included non-tariff matters such as support for Ukraine, the risks posed by non-market economic policies from nations like China, and the fight against financial crimes and drug trafficking.
Efforts continued to draft a joint communique, although disagreements, especially on sensitive issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, remained contentious points that required delicate negotiation.
