G7 Finance Leaders Seek Unity Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

Finance leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies convened in the Canadian Rocky Mountains to address the challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Amidst this backdrop, discussions also included non-tariff matters such as support for Ukraine, the risks posed by non-market economic policies from nations like China, and the fight against financial crimes and drug trafficking.

Efforts continued to draft a joint communique, although disagreements, especially on sensitive issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, remained contentious points that required delicate negotiation.

