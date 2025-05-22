Ramaphosa Invites Trump to G20 Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the Group of 20 summit in South Africa. This follows a meeting between the two leaders, where they discussed various international and bilateral issues.

Ramaphosa expressed optimism about Trump's potential participation in the summit, highlighting the significance of U.S. involvement in global discussions. "I expect him to be coming to South Africa," Ramaphosa stated, underscoring the importance of the event.

The potential participation of the U.S. in the G20 summit is seen as a positive development, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration and diplomacy.

