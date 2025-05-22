Left Menu

Ramaphosa Invites Trump to G20 Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the upcoming Group of 20 summit in South Africa. Following his meeting with Trump, Ramaphosa expressed optimism about Trump's potential participation, emphasizing the importance of U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:55 IST
Ramaphosa Invites Trump to G20 Summit
Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Country:
  • United States

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the Group of 20 summit in South Africa. This follows a meeting between the two leaders, where they discussed various international and bilateral issues.

Ramaphosa expressed optimism about Trump's potential participation in the summit, highlighting the significance of U.S. involvement in global discussions. "I expect him to be coming to South Africa," Ramaphosa stated, underscoring the importance of the event.

The potential participation of the U.S. in the G20 summit is seen as a positive development, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025