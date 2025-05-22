Trump's Controversial Tax Bill Clears House Hurdle with Divided Support

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared a significant hurdle for President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill on Thursday, voting largely along party lines. This legislation proposes extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts, new tax breaks for tipped income and auto loans, eliminating green-energy subsidies, and boosting military and immigration enforcement spending.

The bill will add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The House approved the start of floor debate with a 217-212 vote, in a rare pre-dawn session marked by party clashes. Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie opposed alongside Democrats.

If passed, the measure will head to the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson remains optimistic after meeting with Trump, despite divisions within the Republican Party over spending cuts. The bill faces uniform Democratic opposition, with concerns over Medicaid cuts to offset tax cuts being a major point of contention.

