Trump's Controversial Tax Bill Clears House Hurdle with Divided Support
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a critical hurdle for President Trump's tax and spending bill, which includes tax cuts and increased military spending but would also add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. The bill faces division among Republicans and strong opposition from Democrats.
The U.S. House of Representatives cleared a significant hurdle for President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill on Thursday, voting largely along party lines. This legislation proposes extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts, new tax breaks for tipped income and auto loans, eliminating green-energy subsidies, and boosting military and immigration enforcement spending.
The bill will add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The House approved the start of floor debate with a 217-212 vote, in a rare pre-dawn session marked by party clashes. Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie opposed alongside Democrats.
If passed, the measure will head to the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson remains optimistic after meeting with Trump, despite divisions within the Republican Party over spending cuts. The bill faces uniform Democratic opposition, with concerns over Medicaid cuts to offset tax cuts being a major point of contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panchayat Polls: A Historic Phase in Assam's Democratic Journey
Kautilya's Enduring Legacy: India's Democratic Spirit and Global Peace Vision
Taiwan's Call for Democratic Unity Against Authoritarian Threats
Republican Candidate Concedes, Preserving Democratic Justice's Seat
Republicans Clash Over Making Trump's Tax Cuts Permanent