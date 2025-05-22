Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Tax Bill Clears House Hurdle with Divided Support

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a critical hurdle for President Trump's tax and spending bill, which includes tax cuts and increased military spending but would also add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. The bill faces division among Republicans and strong opposition from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:31 IST
Trump's Controversial Tax Bill Clears House Hurdle with Divided Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared a significant hurdle for President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill on Thursday, voting largely along party lines. This legislation proposes extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts, new tax breaks for tipped income and auto loans, eliminating green-energy subsidies, and boosting military and immigration enforcement spending.

The bill will add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The House approved the start of floor debate with a 217-212 vote, in a rare pre-dawn session marked by party clashes. Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie opposed alongside Democrats.

If passed, the measure will head to the Senate. House Speaker Mike Johnson remains optimistic after meeting with Trump, despite divisions within the Republican Party over spending cuts. The bill faces uniform Democratic opposition, with concerns over Medicaid cuts to offset tax cuts being a major point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025