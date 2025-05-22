Pocketing Profits: Controversy Over Amaravati's Construction Expenses

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled serious accusations against the government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, claiming that Amaravati's construction is an extravagant exercise meant to siphon funds. The leader described the capital city's development as a financial 'cash cow' for vested interests.

At a press briefing in Tadepalli, Reddy criticized the expenditure of nearly Rs 9,000 per sq ft on the planned projects, suggesting an unnecessary use of resources when less costly alternatives exist, sparking questions about financially motivated decisions.

Reddy highlighted that while 6 lakh sq ft of space lies vacant and readily available, Naidu plans to establish additional facilities over 53.57 lakh sq ft, challenging the logic behind inflating government expenses given the current employee capacity and existing infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)