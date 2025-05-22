Left Menu

Mongolian Coalition in Crisis Amid Protests

Mongolia's coalition government is nearing a breakup, as protests calling for the prime minister's resignation persist. The People's Party accused the Democratic Party of breaching their agreement, leading to tensions. Protests stem from allegations of corruption, with demands rising from younger citizens.

Mongolia's coalition government faces potential collapse, with protests urging Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai's resignation continuing for the ninth day. On Thursday, coalition leaders gathered to discuss their alliance, a day after the Mongolian People's Party expelled the Democratic Party over alleged breaches of their pact.

The People's Party claims discontent after young Democratic Party lawmakers supported calls for the prime minister's ouster, although Democratic Party leader Gantumur Luvsannyam dissociated from those views, stating his refusal to silence party members. The prime minister's future remains uncertain as Parliament meets on Friday. Despite prior challenges, Oyun-Erdene has kept his four-year tenure intact so far.

Protests erupted following reports of luxurious expenditures by the prime minister's son, highlighting ongoing grievances over government and familial corruption. Mongolia, once a communist state turned democracy, remains a mineral-rich yet economically divided nation between China and Russia. While business elites prosper, many citizens face poverty, fueling public dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

