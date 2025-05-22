Operation Sindoor: A New Dawn in India's Fight Against Terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's armed forces for their resilient response to the Pahalgam terror attack under 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure. He emphasized India's commitment to self-defense and justice, highlighting a strategic shift in addressing state-sponsored terrorism and ending talks only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Indian armed forces for their decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack in 'Operation Sindoor.' Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan, Modi declared that Pakistan was forced to its knees as nine terror hideouts were destroyed within 22 minutes.
Modi emphasized that India's retaliatory strikes were not about vengeance, but a 'new form of justice.' He outlined India's strategy to end talks on trade with Pakistan, focusing only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting that India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats.
'Operation Sindoor' saw precision strikes against terror infrastructure, leading to intense military confrontation before reaching an understanding to cease hostilities. Modi reiterated that India's resolve remains unwavering as it exposes Pakistan's truth internationally.
