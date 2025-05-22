Bribery Scandal Rocks Maharashtra: Estimates Committee Under Scrutiny
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers reportedly foiled a bribery attempt involving over Rs 5 crore in cash at a government rest house in Dhule, aiming to bribe the state legislature's Estimates Committee. Maharashtra's Chief Minister ordered an investigation. Allegations have been made against an assistant of a committee member.
- Country:
- India
In a scandal that has rocked Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers reportedly thwarted an attempt to bribe the state legislature's Estimates Committee with over Rs 5 crore in cash. The cash was allegedly discovered in a room at a government rest house in Dhule, raising questions about corruption in development projects.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated an investigation into the matter. The discovery prompted accusations against a personal assistant connected to Arjun Khotkar, the committee chairman and a Shiv Sena MLA under deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The incident has sparked calls for further scrutiny, with demands that the truth must emerge to preserve the integrity of the legislative committee. Fadnavis has vowed to form a special investigation team to uncover the money trail and investigate potential involvement in this serious incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
