Opposition Leader Slams BJP's Disruption Tactics in Delhi Civic Body

Ankush Narang, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), accused the BJP on Thursday of repeatedly hindering the civic body's functioning during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Narang suggested that the BJP brought ''negative energy'' to the House, refusing constructive engagement in proceedings.

During a press conference, Narang noted that the House had convened for five consecutive hours on Wednesday, a milestone last seen two and a half years ago. He attributed this success to the positive demeanor of AAP councillors, contrasting it with the disruptive behavior of BJP members who once wielded black placards to interrupt the session.

Narang highlighted previous sessions where BJP councillors allegedly ignored meaningful work and public concerns, damaging microphones even during a female mayor's tenure. He claimed AAP's opposition to user charges prompted the BJP to introduce a private member bill. Narang concluded by questioning the mayor's ethics, urging him to relinquish concurrent posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)