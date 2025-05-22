Germany's Commitment to Baltic Security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the critical importance of Baltic security, affirming that the protection of NATO's eastern flank is intrinsic to Germany's own security. His visit to Lithuania signified a historic commitment, as Germany stationed troops permanently outside its borders for the first time since World War II, reinforcing NATO's defenses against potential Russian threats.

In a strategic move, Germany's 45 Armoured Brigade was inaugurated in Lithuania, aiming to reach full strength by 2027. The deployment, a deepened commitment to NATO since 2017, is part of a broader effort to revitalize Germany's military strength. With a new governing coalition in office, Germany is poised to invest heavily in its armed forces, fulfilling pledges made following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Merz also highlighted Lithuania's ambitious defense spending plan, targeting up to 6% of GDP, setting a precedent within NATO. As Germany increases its defense budget, Merz stresses the importance of unified European defense efforts alongside US cooperation, while actively engaging in diplomatic endeavors to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

