Volatile Borders: Escalation and Resolution in Indo-Pak Relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the Pahalgam terror attack and ensuing Indo-Pak conflict as serious, noting it could have escalated dangerously. India acted against Pakistani terror bases, prompting Pakistan's military response. Four days of conflict ended with a ceasefire. Sharif called for neutral investigation, which India declined.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as "unfortunate" and highlighted the precarious war situation between Pakistan and India, which he warned could have escalated to dangerous levels.

The conflict flared after India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempted attacks on Indian military bases from May 8 to 10, prompting fierce Indian counteractions.

By May 10, an understanding for cessation of hostilities was reached. At an event in Muzaffarabad, Sharif emphasized Pakistan's readiness for an international probe into the incident and criticized India's refusal. He provided compensation to affected families and reiterated that Pakistan's military efforts were concentrated solely on military targets, avenging the 1971 war defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

